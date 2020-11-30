Malan, Mgijima put Cobras in charge in Centurion, Dupavillon destroys Knights

The Titans once again demonstrated some philanthropy with the ball and in the field on their home ground, but all credit to the Cape Cobras duo of Pieter Malan and Aviwe Mgijima for batting their team into a powerful position after the first day of their 4-Day Domestic Series match at Centurion on Monday.

Opening batsman Malan showed he has lost none of the powers that took him to a Test debut last season as he stroked a classy 125 in just over five hours, off 221 balls, driving the ball impressively as he collected 20 fours.

Mgijima showed good composure and judgement as he scored 86 in two-and-a-half hours, his fourth-wicket partnership of 90 with Malan being the bedrock of the Cobras’ total of 351 for five.

There were solid partnerships all the way down the innings after the Cobras had been sent in to bat, which turned out to be a generous decision as the pitch played well for batting. Malan and Jonathan Bird (22) added 76 for the first wicket, captain Zubayr Hamza (28) helped add 60 for the second wicket, and Malan and Tony de Zorzi (29) then shared a 53-run stand for the third wicket.

Even when Malan was sensationally caught by Aiden Markram in the gully – he also took a blinder to dismiss Bird – the runs kept flowing for the Cobras as Mgijima and Calvin Savage (30*) added another 67 for the fifth wicket.

In Durban, fast bowler Daryn Dupavillon sent seven Knights batsmen on their bicycles as he caused a dramatic post-lunch collapse that saw the Dolphins skittle their opponents for just 116.

Dupavillon’s seven for 38 in 14-and-a-half overs saw the Knights crash from 87 for three, losing their last seven wickets for just 29 runs.

The Dolphins also struggled in their reply, slipping to 52 for four as young Gerald Coetzee took three wickets. But Grant Roelofsen batted fluently and tenaciously to reach 64 not out at stumps to lift the home side to 169 for seven at stumps. He shared a key stand of 63 for the fifth wicket with Khaya Zondo (35).

In Port Elizabeth, Wesley Marshall showed his objection to the Imperial Lions being reduced to 15 for two after they had elected to bat first in no uncertain terms as he blazed a commanding 145 off just 160 balls, with 21 fours and three sixes, lifting the defending champions to 385 for eight at stumps.

Basheer Walters removed both Lions openers inside the first five overs and finished the day with outstanding figures of five for 58, but it was a most disagreeable day for the rest of the Warriors bowlers.

Ryan Rickelton stroked a slick 72 and Wiaan Mulder breezed to a brilliant 91 as they gave Marshall superb support.

