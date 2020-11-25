CSA interim board release full forensic report to the public

Cricket South Africa (CSA) have today released their much-talked about and, in some circles, controversial forensic report.

The cricket body announced earlier on Wednesday the full report would be available to the media and public from 4pm.

This follows a meeting of the interim board which took place on Monday and after considering legal advice on the matter.

In a short statement they said, “The board is alive to the fact that some individuals and organisation (sic) have concerns that they have been mentioned or implicated in the report, that some individuals have not being heard and that the report does not necessarily paint a full picture.

“The board has nevertheless concluded that it is overwhelmingly in the public interest and in the interest of CSA to release the report at this time.

“All stakeholders will be given a fair opportunity to convey their views. In addition, no action will be taken against any person implicated without a full investigation, fair procedures, and in particular everyone being given the opportunity to be heard.”

The chairperson of the interim board, Justice Zak Yacoob, commented. “We trust that everyone will find this acceptable and we will continue to enjoy your support.”

The report can be viewed here: CSA Forensic Report

