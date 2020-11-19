Domestic first-class cricket matches to be streamed live

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced that official broadcast partner SuperSport will live stream several matches over the remaining rounds of the 4-Day Domestic Series.

SuperSport, which owns the rights to broadcast all cricket in South Africa, will provide supporters the opportunity to enjoy the red-ball action through multi-camera angles and commentary via the DStv app or website, available to all DStv customers, on channel 245.

Fans can also follow their franchise teams through a new-look match centre with ball-by-ball coverage on the official CSA website (cricket.co.za).

One match from each of the remaining rounds will be showcased, beginning with a round three encounter between reigning champions the Lions and the Knights at the Wanderers next week.

“It has taken a lot of investment of many kinds from both CSA and SuperSport to make live streaming of the 4-Day Domestic Series a realisation,” said CA acting CEO Kugandrie Govender.

“These investments have been taken with our fans in mind. They are the heart and soul of the game and we are truly delighted be able deliver first-class cricket to them through high-quality streaming.”

Lions chief executive Jono Leaf-Wright added: “As the defending champions it is fantastic that our supporters and partners will be able to watch the Imperial Lions and other franchises compete in the 4-Day Domestic Series.

“It is an effort welcomed by the players, sponsors and all stakeholders of the cricketing eco system. The players are especially excited as they can now showcase their skill to a large audience especially since fans are not allowed at the stadium right now.”

