CSA saga: Cricket must now come first, says relieved players’ association boss

The national players’ union expressed its relief on Tuesday after Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced it would avoid potentially crushing implications by approving the interim board recently appointed by government.

“Saca is relieved that the impasse has been resolved, as the consequences of the members council not recognising the interim board would have been dire,” said SA Cricketers’ Association (Saca) chief executive Andrew Breetzke.

The CSA members’ council announced last week it would not approve the interim board, a fortnight after it was appointed by sports minister Nathi Mthethwa, apparently due to the inclusion of the cricket body’s former chief executive Haroon Lorgat.

Following subsequent meetings between CSA and the interim board, however, the embattled federation revealed it had done another about-turn and the interim board had been appointed “with a clear understanding of roles and responsibilities”.

“The appointment follows a frank, honest and constructive engagement held between representatives from the members’ council and the interim board,” the federation said in a statement.

“Everyone agreed on the way forward and to collaborate, strictly in accordance with the relevant legal framework.”

With the England national team having arrived in the country on Tuesday for a tour against the Proteas (which had been placed in doubt due to administrative issues) and the local cricket season having recently resumed with the 4-Day Domestic Series, Breetzke felt it was crucial for administrators to overcome sideline battles in order to concentrate on the sport.

“The focus must now be on the interests of cricket, and it is imperative that the interim board be allowed to undertake the work necessary to stabilise cricket,” Breetzke said.

“Players want stability and consistency, and we now have hope that we are moving in the right direction.”

