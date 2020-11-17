JUST IN: CSA’s Members’ Council finally appoints interim board

Acting President of Cricket South Africa (CSA), Rihan Richards on Tuesday confirmed that the Members’ Council of CSA has appointed the Interim Board in terms of the CSA Memorandum of Incorporation (MoI), with a clear understanding of roles and responsibilities for the immediate future of CSA.

The appointment follows a frank, honest and constructive engagement held between representatives from the Members’ Council and the Interim Board.

Everyone agreed on the way forward and to collaborate, strictly in accordance with the relevant legal framework.

Speaking on behalf of the Interim Board, Judith February added, “The Interim Board regards this as a positive step and looks forward to work together to achieving the desired results.”

Richards concluded, “In the spirit of the CSA vision, the Members’ Council considers the engagements with the Interim Board on the way forward, a leap in the right direction and anticipates cricket to be the winner as a result.” ​

The news on Tuesday and followed a weekend of uncertainty during which the Members’ Council reportedly initially refused to bow to pressure from sports minister Nathi Mthethwa, who has the power to withdraw government recognition of CSA as the controlling body of cricket in South Africa.

Mthethwa threatened to intervene directly unless the council reversed a decision, announced last Thursday, not to recognise the interim board.

Government interference would jeopardise South Africa’s standing in the International Cricket Council, potentially putting international tours at risk, although it was reported locally that the England and Wales Cricket Board had been assured that the crisis would not affect the England tour.

The England team were due to arrive in Cape Town on Monday evening for three Twenty20 internationals and three one-day internationals, starting on November 27.

The interim board was appointed last month after all the elected board members, including some who remain on the members’ council, resigned.

Their resignations brought to a climax a year of turmoil in the administration of South African cricket.

