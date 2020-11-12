Shamsi shines with the ball as Titans coast to 4-day victory

The Titans and the Knights were the big winners in the second round of the 4-Day Domestic Series with their emphatic triumphs in the cities of Port Elizabeth and Bloemfontein respectively, while the Cobras managed to hold out for a draw against the Imperial Lions in Johannesburg.

Tabraiz Shamsi was the hero of the Titans’ eight-wicket win over the Warriors as he showed just how mature he now is as a spinner in all formats.

The 30-year-old certainly has put his name up in the big leagues now as his phenomenal figures of eight for 32 saw him break Dale Steyn’s record for the best ever figures for the franchise – the eight for 41 the legendary fast bowler took against the then Eagles in Bloemfontein in 2007/8.

Shamsi’s sheer dominance saw the Warriors spun out for just 124 in their second innings, leaving the Titans with just 63 to win, which they knocked off in nine overs for the loss of two wickets.

The Dolphins were under the cosh against the Knights for the first three days of their match, but they would have approached Thursday as a bright new day with a bit of optimism as they resumed on 138 for two with Sarel Erwee and Marques Ackerman well set.

But captain Ackerman was bowled for 32 by left-armer Mbulelo Budaza in the second over of the day and the same bowler later removed Erwee, for a dogged 81, caught at first slip.

The Dolphins then subsided to 243 all out, giving the Knights victory by 227 runs. Fast bowler Migael Pretorius did most of the later damage as he finished with four for 52.

George Linde has made a superb all-round impression in South African cricket over the last couple of years and on Thursday he added to his wickets in the first round by scoring a match-saving 70 not out in 195 minutes for the Cobras against the Lions at the Wanderers.

Nandre Burger, who has joined the Cape side from the Lions this season, scored a valiant 37 not out in over two hours at the crease as he and Linde put on an unbroken 95 for the eighth wicket to steer the Cobras to safety on 302 for seven.

Kyle Verreynne has also blossomed in recent seasons and he scored 72 as he and Tony de Zorzi (67) gave the Cobras a crucial solid start to the final day, putting on 136 for the fourth wicket.

Left-arm seamer Beuran Hendricks took three for 56 for the Lions to give him outstanding match figures of 10 for 85.

It has not been a good start to their title defence for the Lions, with the Dolphins thumping them in Durban and now the weather denying them victory this week.

