Shamsi stars with bat and ball as Titans eye victory on final day

What should be an easy win for the Imperial Lions has been put in doubt by the weather, with most of the third afternoon of their 4-Day Domestic Series match against the Cape Cobras being washed out at the Wanderers on Wednesday.

The Lions were bowled out for 324 shortly before lunch on Wednesday, giving them a commanding first-innings lead of 209. When the Cobras then slumped to 22 for three, an innings defeat, possibly even in three days, seemed on the cards, but Tony de Zorzi (16*) and Kyle Verreynne (23*) showed some fight and good judgement as they took the visitors to 54 for three when play was stopped by lightning. That was followed by big thundershowers that washed out play.

The Lions began the day on 222 for seven and, despite the early loss of Nono Pongolo, caught for two skying a hook to deep backward square-leg off the Cobras’ best bowler, left-armer Nandre Burger (31.3-11-101-4), Dominic Hendricks and Malusi Siboto eased their way to a valuable ninth-wicket stand of 80, a record for the Lions against the Cobras.

Opener Hendricks showed superb determination in scoring 130 in eight hours and 323 balls at the crease, and is clearly a batsman who really values his wicket, even when conditions are not easy for batting.

Siboto batted with great composure to score 43 not out and then trapped Janneman Malan lbw for nine to complete a fine day’s work.

Pieter Malan, Janneman’s brother, was also out lbw, falling to Dwaine Pretorius, while Beuran Hendricks claimed his eighth wicket of the match as he had Zubayr Hamza caught in the slips for a single.

In Port Elizabeth, Tabraiz Shamsi enjoyed a superb day as he was able to reach a career-best score of 36 with the bat and then destroyed the Warriors second innings with figures of five for 19 in 12 overs.

The Warriors actually began the day well as they claimed five Titans wickets for 88 runs, reducing the visitors from their overnight 151 for three to 239 for eight. Heinrich Klaasen scored an elegant 68 and Sibonelo Makhanya a classy 58, but when Shamsi came to the crease at No 10, the Titans only had a lead of eight runs.

But Shamsi’s surprising 36, along with 20 from Junior Dala and Okuhle Cele’s nine not out, saw the Titans reach 293 for a useful lead of 62 runs.

The Warriors’ opening bowlers, Glenton Stuurman and Mthiwekhaya Nabe, took three wickets apiece.

The Warriors made a solid enough start to their second innings as they reached 62 for two, but Shamsi then produced a destructive spell of wrist-spin that saw him claim four wickets in five overs as the home side slid to 97 for six at the close.

They are effectively 35 for six, and the Titans will be pushing hard for outright victory on the final day.

In Bloemfontein, the Dolphins are fighting hard to avoid defeat as they closed on 138 for two, with opener Sarel Erwee on 58 not out.

After the loss of Grant Roelofsen for a duck in the second over, caught at fine leg off Migael Pretorius, Erwee and Keegan Petersen (48) added 90 for the second wicket before Petersen was bowled by Patrick Kruger.

Dolphins captain Marques Ackerman then came in and scored freely as he reached 32 not out at stumps.

The Dolphins are trying to chase down a massive target of 471 though, after the Knights declared their second innings on 194 for four, with skipper Pite van Biljon stroking a fine 93 off 125 balls and Farhaan Behardien adding 50 not out.

