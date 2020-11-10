Van Tonder’s century puts Knights in charge against the Dolphins

The Knights enjoyed a marvellous second day of their 4-Day Domestic Series match against the Dolphins in Bloemfontein on Tuesday as they ended the day with a lead of 283 runs and all 10 second-innings wickets intact.

The home side resumed on 323 for seven in their first innings, which they managed to stretch to 424 all out thanks to Raynard van Tonder finishing with a magnificent 166 off 285 deliveries.

The exciting prospect received superb support from fast bowler Migael Pretorius, who scored 62 as they added 106 for the eighth wicket.

Some fine bowling by Alfred Mothoa (13-4-35-4) and Pretorius (13-1-50-3) then saw the Dolphins skittled out for just 162 inside 43 overs.

Opener Sarel Erwee lashed 37 of the first 39 runs off just 25 balls, but once he was dismissed by Pretorius, spooning a catch off the leading edge to mid-off, the wickets tumbled with only Marques Ackerman (30) and debutant Ruan de Swardt (46) giving the Knights attack much pause for thought.

The Knights were 21 without loss in their second innings at stumps, already boasting a mighty lead of 283.

It was a terrible day in terms of the weather in Johannesburg as only 36 overs were able to be bowled in the match between the Imperial Lions and the Cape Cobras.

In that time the Lions managed to extend their lead to a sizeable 107 runs, reaching 222 for seven in reply to the Cobras’ dismal total of 115 all out.

Batting was treacherous, however, on a thoroughly overcast day on a pitch offering the bowlers plenty of assistance, but opener Dominic Hendricks stood firm with a stubborn innings of 87 not out in six hours and 243 deliveries at the crease.

The Titans were in charge of their game against the Warriors in Port Elizabeth as they scored 151 for three in reply to the home side’s 231 all out.

The Titans were in early trouble as Glenton Stuurman claimed the key wickets of Aiden Markram (17) and Theunis de Bruyn (0) in the same over, but the in-form Dean Elgar scored 66, and with Heinrich Klaasen ending the day on 50 not out, the visitors were in a strong position at stumps.

Earlier, they had claimed the last six Warriors wickets for just 94 runs as Lizaad Williams finished with four for 64 and there were two wickets apiece for Grant Thomson, Okuhle Cele and Junior Dala.

Cele struck with the third ball of the day as Markram held on to a flyer at gully to remove Sinethemba Qeshile for 20, and top-scorer Gihahn Cloete was then caught behind off Williams for 66. The Warriors then collapsed to 170 for eight before veteran Jon-Jon Smuts (41 not out) and Tshepo Ntuli (30) gave them a late boost.

