De Bruyn ton steers Titans to nail-biting victory

A tremendous Theunis de Bruyn century and terrific lower-order support from Junior Dala carried the Titans to a thrilling come-from-behind win over the Cape Cobras in their 4-Day Domestic Series match at Newlands on Thursday.

Set 316 to win after trailing by 114 runs on first innings, the Titans made it to their target with just two wickets in hand thanks to De Bruyn’s magnificent 127 off 204 deliveries.

The Titans began the final day on 195 for three, but they slumped to 233 for six as left-arm spinner George Linde claimed his eighth and ninth wickets of the match. But De Bruyn was still there and Dala helped him add a crucial 54 for the seventh wicket.

De Bruyn was dismissed 29 runs short of victory as left-arm spinner David Schierhout turned a delivery sharply to have him well-taken low at slip by Zubayr Hamza, but Dala held his nerve to steer the Titans home with a defiant, match-winning 41 not out.

In Durban, an inspired Dolphins side beat the defending champion Imperial Lions by nine wickets.

The Lions went into the final day on 75 for three, still trailing by 125 runs, and they were bowled out for 210 in 47.4 more overs on Thursday as Proteas left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj took six for 101 in 38.4 overs and off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen claimed three for 63 in 28 overs.

That left the Dolphins with just 11 runs to win, which they knocked off in 2.4 overs to start their season in fine style.

In Bloemfontein, the Warriors lost their last three wickets for the addition of just 13 runs to lose by 179 runs to the Knights.

Left-arm paceman Mbulelo Budaza finished with four for 47, while opener Matthew Breetzke was left stranded on a dogged 77 not out.

