Thrills aplenty as first round of 4-Day Domestic Series matches go down to the wire

The Knights look on course for an easy win over the Warriors, while the Dolphins have a slightly tougher task to beat the Imperial Lions and the match between the Cape Cobras and the Titans is set for a thrilling conclusion going into the final day of the opening round of 4-Day Domestic Series matches.

The Knights are just three wickets away from victory against the Warriors in Bloemfontein, with the visitors still needing 193 runs to win. Their best hope is opener Matthew Breetzke, who is still at the crease with a defiant 71 not out.

The Knights, leading by 272 runs on first innings, ran into trouble against paceman Mthiwekhaya Nabe (3-21) on Wednesday morning and eventually declared their second innings on 93 for eight. First-innings centurion Jacques Snyman again top-scored, with 33.

The Warriors, chasing an unlikely 366 for victory, closed on 173 for seven, with fast bowler Migael Pretorius leading the Knights charge with three for 25 in 14 overs.

At Newlands, the Titans were set 316 to beat the Cobras and it is a target they just might reach as they reached stumps on 195 for three, just 121 runs away.

Theunis de Bruyn is their key man, looking in great touch on his way to 63 not out. The Titans were given a great start to their daunting chase as openers Dean Elgar (58) and Aiden Markram (48) put on 105 in positive fashion.

The Titans had earlier bowled the Cobras out for 201, with Kyle Verreynne scoring a crucial 85, while spinner Tabraiz Shamsi claimed four for 79.

In Durban, the Dolphins rode the record second-wicket stand of 337 between Sarel Erwee and Keegan Petersen to take control of their match against the Lions, declaring on 458 for three for a first-innings lead of exactly 200.

Erwee showed tremendous focus and judgement in scoring 199, before he drove Dwaine Pretorius to Temba Bavuma at short-cover, finishing agonisingly short of a maiden franchise double-century. Petersen was a superb foil at the other end, scoring a brilliantly compiled 173 as he and opener Erwee broke the record for the highest partnership for any wicket at Kingsmead.

Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj is the obvious main threat for the Lions on the last day and he has already taken three for 37 as the visitors struggled to 75 for three at stumps.

