Erwee, Elgar star with classy centuries, as Linde takes five on day two

Sarel Erwee and Keegan Petersen shared an unbeaten second-wicket stand of 181 and Ottniel Baartman wrapped up the Imperial Lions first innings quick-sticks on the second morning as the Dolphins took control of their 4-Day Domestic Series match at Kingsmead on Tuesday.

The Lions began the second day on a solid 152 for three with captain Temba Bavuma and Ryan Rickelton well set at the crease.

But Baartman had Bavuma caught behind for 43 and then dismissed Nicky van den Bergh in the same fashion for a single, sparking a collapse that saw the Lions dismissed for 258. They got that far thanks to Rickelton’s determined 60.

Baartman finished with an excellent four for 41 in 23 overs, 10 of which were maidens.

The Dolphins lost an early wicket when Grant Roelofsen was bowled by Beuran Hendricks for a duck, but Erwee then took control and ended the day on a classy 123 not out off just 146 balls.

He had stout support from Petersen, who went to stumps on 59 not out, with the Dolphins on 189 for one and just 69 runs behind.

In Bloemfontein, the Knights already had their sights on victory as they declared on 430 for six after Farhaan Behardien fell for 75, and then bowled the Warriors out within 75 overs for a paltry 158.

Matthew Breetzke scored 43 and Rudi Second 35 not out, but there was little other fight from a Warriors side that has been rocked by the Covid-19 virus.

Seven of the 10 wickets fell to spinners, with Jacques Snyman, who scored a blazing, record-breaking century on the first morning, taking three for 29 and leg-spinner Shaun von Berg, the man whose record for fastest four-day hundred he broke, causing much strife with four for 54.

The Knights were then 26 without loss in their second innings at stumps, already leading by 298 runs with two days to play.

In Cape Town, a top-class bowling display by George Linde held sway over a phenomenal century by Dean Elgar.

The Proteas opener scored a tremendous 101, but the Titans cold only manage a pitiful 150 all out, giving Elgar a new South African record for the lowest total to include a century, and only seven runs off the world record set by the great Clive Rice for Nottinghamshire in 1981.

Left-arm spinner Linde was consistently brilliant as he took five for 65 in 18 overs, with Tshepo Moreki taking three for 24 in a late burst that included the wicket of Elgar as the last one to fall, caught by Linde at cover-point.

The Cobras began their second innings with a lead of 114 and they extended that to 235 by stumps as they reached 121 for five thanks to a valuable 50 not out from Kyle Verreynne.

