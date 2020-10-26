 
 
Cricket board all shook up

Cricket 1 hour ago

“Not all of the directors were happy to go, but they were basically told they had to; we forced them,” the members council insider said yesterday.

Ken Borland
26 Oct 2020
04:52:57 AM
Beresford Williams will continue to serve as CSA acting president until the organisation's elections. Picture: Gallo Images

The death knell sounded for the Cricket South Africa (CSA) board yesterday with the resignation of five non-independent directors and the move to appoint a board with much better practitioners of corporate governance can now gain pace, according to a members council insider. The resignations of acting president Beresford Williams and fellow directors Angelo Carolissen (Boland), Donovan May (Eastern Province), John Mogodi (Limpopo) and Tebogo Siko (Northerns), have left the board with just one non-independent director in Zola Thamae and three independents – Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw, Marius Schoeman and Vuyokazi Memani-Sedile. But they are expected to also stand down before...

