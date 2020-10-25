Beresford Williams, four others resign from their positions at CSA

Cricket South Africas non-independent directors finally got back in step with the rest of the Members Council when they handed in their resignations on Sunday, leaving just four members of the usually 12-strong board remaining.

Acting president Beresford Williams, Angelo Carolissen of Boland, Eastern Province’s Donovan May, Limpopo’s John Mogodi and Northerns Cricket Union president Tebogo Siko all announced their resignations on Sunday, following the Members Council urging the board to step down in response to sports minister Nathi Mthethwa’s promptings to allow Sascoc to set up an interim board.

Zola Thamae of Free State, who is believed to have missed the Members Council meeting at the weekend due to a bereavement, is the only remaining non-independent director on the board, along with three independent directors in Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw, Marius Schoeman and Vuyokazi Memani-Sedile. Chartered accountant Dheven Dharmalingam had earlier indicated he was willing to resign if the Members Council felt it was in CSA’s best interests.

While Williams has also resigned from the Members Council, the other non-independent directors have returned to the ranks of those foot-soldiers who have been elected by their unions as provincial presidents.

Rihan Richards, a former board member and president of Northern Cape cricket, is now ostensibly the acting president of CSA as he has been appointed by the Members Council, according to a CSA statement released on Sunday.

The Members Council will now need to find fit and proper administrators to form an interim board and steer CSA to their AGM on December 5. They are expected to engage the help of Sascoc in this regard.

It is believed the Members Council have agreed that it should not be an easy ‘medical’ for potential directors to pass and there have been suggestions that nobody involved in CSA in the last four years should be eligible for the interim board.

