We’ve got to get the Test team back to winning ways: new selection boss Mpitsang

Cricket 2 hours ago

Domestic cricket as well as the SA A team are also important areas the new convenor of selectors will focus on.

Ken Borland
22 Oct 2020
06:34:05 AM
Former player Victor Mpitsang says turning the fortunes of the Test team around is very important. Picture: Getty Images

New national convenor of selectors Victor Mpitsang said on Wednesday that it was important domestic cricket and the SA A side are not seen as an inconvenience but as crucial parts of the selection system leading up to players being chosen for the Proteas. The former ODI international’s appointment was announced by Cricket South Africa on Wednesday and the 40-year-old from Kimberley has been involved as a scout, a bowling consultant, selector and assistant coach through various levels of the pipeline, as well as being a television commentator. Mpitsang acknowledged that his focus as convenor of selectors for the national...

