Players call for Cricket SA board to step down

The South African Cricketers’ Association – the national players’ union – on Wednesday entreated the Cricket South Africa board to stand down following sports minister Nathi Mthethwa’s threat to intervene in the affairs of the embattled federation due to the impasse between government and CSA.

SACA chief executive Andrew Breetzke said in a statement that the only way to end the impasse between CSA and Sascoc and the sports minister was for the federation’s board to resign and be replaced by an interim board.

He said the alternative was the International Cricket Council suspending South Africa’s membership, causing enormous disappointment and hardship for the players and the sport itself.

“SACA believes that an interim board of directors must be established to stabilise the organisation. This interim board should include a SACA player’s representative as well as a representative from the remaining stakeholders in the game (sponsors and broadcasters),” Breetzke said.

“Furthermore, the interim board should appoint an experienced administrator to assist in the operational work that is required at CSA, ensuring a link between the interim board and operational staff.

“Cricket is in an existential crisis, and the intervention of government will result in the ICC reviewing CSA’s position as an ICC member, and will furthermore jeopardise the England tour scheduled for next month. Players will suffer, development will suffer and the future of the game will be prejudiced. However, as has been recognised by Department of Sports, Arts & Culture and Sascoc, the current board has no credibility to resolve the crises, and it is clear that the current impasse between government and CSA will not be resolved until such time as the board stands down.

“We therefore implore the CSA board to stand down and thereby take a decision that will be in the best interests of cricket.”

SACA’s position was that an interim board had to be in place first, because the current directors were unable to self-correct.

The interim board would then drive the restructuring of the executive to ensure it was fully compliant with the recommendations of the Nicholson Commission, which came out eight-and-a-half years ago.

“As we have stated previously, CSA is not able to self-correct, and the intervention of government is further evidence of this,” said SACA president Omphile Ramela.

“The current governance structure of CSA must be reviewed, and this has been acknowledged by CSA. The interim board must facilitate the implementation of the Nicholson recommendations through amendments to the memorandum of incorporation, as this will allow for an effective board of directors to ultimately take over the responsibility of the governance of the game.

“The Fundudzi Forensic Report has identified various failures in governance, failures that have consistently been highlighted by SACA, and this is the opportunity to remedy these for the sake of the game and ensure that experienced personnel are recruited into key executive positions.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.