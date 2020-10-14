Sports Ministry is tired of talking, steps in to sort out cricket shambles

South Africa’s Minister of Sport, Nathi Mthethwa, said he sees no further point in engaging with Cricket South Africa and will step in to help sort out the problems that have beset the organisation in recent times.

Mthethwa further stated he had informed the International Cricket Council of the government’s intervention in CSA’s affairs.

Mthethwa has also given CSA until 5pm on October 27 to make written representations , should they wish to, on why he should not exercise his decision to intervene as enjoined by the laws of the country.

The steps have been taken following a series of meetings between CSA and the government. “Efforts have been made over several months to try and assist CSA to stabilise its governance matters,” read a statement by Mthethwa’s office.

“This, after a huge outcry regarding the failure of its leadership to effectively manage its affairs.”

Mthethwa added: “Having evaluated the discussions as well as the subsequent reporting on this matter, I have now reached a point where I see no value in any further engagements with CSA.”

The sports ministry’s statement then goes on to say that since Sascoc’s initiative to assist CSA “yielded no positive results, the minister held meetings with the board and the members council. Similarly, further engagements have been held between Sascoc and the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee, also with negative outcomes.”

Mthethwa believes “there is great merit in creating an environment where sports problems are handled within the sports movement and now, accordingly, wishes to offer them every possible opportunity to demonstrate their stated commitment to cooperate on a way forward for cricket.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.