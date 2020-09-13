CSA mulling over Fundudzi forensic report

CSA has confirmed that its members council has been given a “summary” of the Fundudzi report. The organisation says “frank and robust” conversations have been had around the report’s recommendations. CSA remains in crisis with SASCOC set to assemble a task team to intervene in its administration.

The report, formed after an independent investigation into the administrative affairs at CSA as far back as 2016, saw former CEO Thabang Moroe dismissed from the organisation last month having initially been suspended in December 2019.

The exact findings in the report, however, have not been made public and the fact that the members’ council had not seen the report was a major contributing factor to the September 5 CSA AGM having been postponed.

Things have not gone any better for CSA since then, either, with SASCOC this week instructing that the entire CSA board and its executive “step aside” for a SASCOC task team to intervene in the running of the organisation.

It has left CSA in an incredibly difficult, dangerous position with its public image being damaged on all fronts.

SASCOC remains adamant that it must intervene in CSA’s handling of its own business while CSA is considering its legal options, and on Saturday a statement from CSA confirmed that there had been a workshop involving the members’ council.

“The Members’ Council of Cricket South Africa (CSA) met today and were taken through the summary of the Fundudzi Forensic Report. A frank and robust exchange of views took place amongst the Council members on the findings and recommendations,” the statement read.

“Issues pertaining, amongst others, to governance failings, financial controls, use of step-in rights, media accreditation and transactions entered into by CSA were debated, and a plan was presented and adopted to take steps to implement the recommendations and to act against relevant parties.

“In addition, the Members’ Council, the independent members of the Audit and Risk Committee and CSA’s legal counsel reflected on the root causes of the issues identified and commit to address the same to prevent reoccurrence.

“The Members’ Council agreed on the key principles of actions to improve the governance structure and the roles and responsibilities of the Members’ Council, the Board of Directors, and the Executive Management of CSA. The Members’ Council resolved to hold the Board accountable for the implementation of the steps agreed upon, with a directive to deal with priority and material matters, before the CSA 2020 AGM.

“The Members’ Council is committed to working with all stakeholders to address the issues surrounding cricket. The workshop will continue tomorrow.”

