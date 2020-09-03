Harris denies astronomical fee as Cricket SA turns to black coaches

Paul Harris, whose expert knowledge of the physics of spin bowling has led to him being used as a Proteas bowling consultant, said on Wednesday he was yet to receive any official confirmation from Cricket South Africa that his part-time services would no longer be used and that allegations he was earning astronomical amounts for his work were ridiculous.

CSA acting chief executive Kugandrie Govender confirmed that they told the sports minister this week that from now on only black people would be used as consultants, and there had been speculation that the organisation was spending more than a million rand a month to use the services of Harris and batting coach Jacques Kallis.

While he could not speak for what South Africa’s leading run-scorer was earning, Harris said allegations of a million rand were far fetched.

“I also have a full-time day job and since January I have not earned a cent from CSA, even though I’ve been helping the spinners in my own free time,” Harris said.

“Just the other day I was sent 10 videos and asked what I think, which I’m happy to do for nothing. Consultants generally get paid a higher rate per day than a full-time employee because they only work so many days in a month.

“But I don’t see how the consultants’ fees could add up to a million rand a month. In terms of myself, I earned nowhere near that, not even a quarter of that amount. I only worked 20 days for the Proteas over the whole of last summer.”

Harris was initially appointed as the spin bowling consultant after South Africa’s number one Test spinner Keshav Maharaj requested his help, and Maharaj had subsequently been profusive in his thanks for the help of the fellow left-armer who played 37 Tests for the Proteas.

And it was not just Maharaj who Harris had been helping, with the 41-year-old businessman now building relationships with the other spinners to match the great one he had with the Dolphins star.

“CSA have not said anything to me yet but all I want is for South African cricket to be better,” Harris said.

“If CSA or the spinners believe there is someone better to do that then they must go for it. If they feel I’m not the right person then they must use someone else. I have no problem with that.

“I’m sure someone like Robin Peterson would also do a great job, but he’s already got a full-time job as coach of the Warriors.”

