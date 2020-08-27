Cricket SA sacks CEO Thabang Moroe

Cricket South Africa has officially parted ways with its chief executive Thabang Moroe, announcing that he has been fired with immediate effect for serious misconduct.

The severity of his misdemeanours were only likely to be revealed in the coming months, however, as the dismissed administrator’s legal team had already indicated they would fight his axing in court.

CSA’s brief statement on Thursday said the “decision was based on expert external legal opinion supported by the findings emanating from an independent forensic investigation” but the federation gave no details of what exactly Moroe had done wrong.

The CSA board have already rebuffed requests for the forensic report to be made public, including from its own members council, which was scheduled to elect a new board on September 5.

Many believed the report implicated the board in some of the things for which Moroe had been punished, which was a perception his legal team had supported.

At the time of his suspension, back in December, Moroe had presided over a deterioration of CSA’s relationships with key stakeholders such as the players’ union, sponsors and media.

He was also accused of excessive credit card spending and procurement irregularities.

The forensic investigators, Fundudzi Forensic Services, interviewed a range of stakeholders before submitting their report in May.

Tellingly, Moroe did not avail himself of the opportunity to be interviewed by Fundudzi, a point CSA was quick to highlight in its statement on Thursday.

“Mr Thabang Moroe was offered sufficient opportunity to provide representations to the independent forensic auditors and to the board regarding the allegations of misconduct, which opportunity he failed and/or refused to utilise,” the statement read.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.