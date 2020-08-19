‘Critical’ period for Cricket SA, as new CEO aims to stop the rot

It is crucial for the national federation to resolve its ongoing internal issues and mend its public image, newly appointed Cricket South Africa (CSA) acting chief executive Kugandrie Govender said on Wednesday.

Govender was announced as the organisation’s new boss after former acting CEO Jacques Faul resigned with immediate effect on Monday, just hours after CSA president Chris Nenzani stepped down, as the embattled organisation’s leadership continued to crumble.

“It is important to improve our reputation both locally and internationally,” said Govender, who had more than 23 years’ experience in the corporate sector and already held the position of CSA chief commercial officer.

“This is a critical time for our organisation and crucial for key stakeholders to work together to improve the rating of cricket among those who love, support and follow the sport, and those who have trust in the sport’s ability to unify all South Africans.

“We will work hard to improve the levels of pride amongst our stakeholders and I am humbled to be a part of the collective that commits itself to ensure that CSA is a federation of which South Africans are proud.”

Acting CSA president Beresford Williams, who had replaced Nenzani on the eve of next month’s elections, believed Govender could help them recover a sinking ship.

CONFIRMED: The Board of Cricket South Africa has announced the appointment of Kugandrie Govender as acting Chief Executive Officer of CSA with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/5p2mBkiFif — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) August 19, 2020

The federation was facing multiple issues on various fronts, following allegations of racism and a failure to transform the sport, while a looming labour court battle was on the cards against former CEO Thabang Moroe.

“We believe that Kugandrie is the right person to drive the organisation forward during this period,” Williams said.

“Her experience has more than prepared her to fulfil this role with excellence.

“We are confident that she will propel the many strategic initiatives that CSA undertakes, to inspire and unify our stakeholders, partners and employees, to continue the work of building the reputation of cricket and more importantly Cricket South Africa, so as to contribute to its sporting competitiveness.”

