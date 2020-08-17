Cricket 17.8.2020 12:10 pm

Another blow for Cricket SA as Nenzani resigns from embattled board

Sport staff
Another blow for Cricket SA as Nenzani resigns from embattled board

Chris Nenzani has stepped down as Cricket South Africa's president. Picture: Gallo Images

Already facing multile struggles on various fronts, Cricket SA has taken another knock following the surprise resignation of the head of its board.

Cricket South Africa president Chris Nenzani has resigned with immediate effect, it was confirmed on Monday, as the organisation’s leadership continued to crumble ahead of next month’s elections.

Nenzani, who had led the CSA board since 2013, would be temporarily replaced by CSA vice-president Beresford Williams.

Williams would serve as acting president until a permanent replacement was elected at the federation’s annual general meeting on September 5, where Nenzani had been expected to step down.

“Mr Nenzani has provided valuable leadership, insight, assistance and direction in advancing the game of cricket with a focus on achieving transformation and access for the majority of the South African population,” CSA said in a statement.

“On behalf of Cricket South Africa’s members’ council and the board of directors we thank Mr Nenzani for his contributions to Cricket South Africa and for being a loyal servant to the game of cricket. We wish him well in his future endeavours and we are sure that he will continue to contribute to the game.”

This latest news followed a turbulent week for CSA.

Already facing a potential labour court battle against former CEO Thabang Moroe, the CSA board received further pressure from a large group of black former Proteas players and coaches who demanded further engagement on transformation, while CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith denied allegations of racism which were levelled against him from his days as Proteas captain.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Gigaba and Molefe’s alleged Gupta money scandal and DA court battle 14.8.2020
Troubles mount for Cricket SA as black Proteas unite 13.8.2020
Cricket SA defends its integrity as match-fixing scandal resurfaces 7.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General Daily news update: Load shedding looms, Covid-19 stats, Marikana massacre remembered and ANC backs Ramaphosa

Covid-19 It’s no time to relax despite easing of restrictions – experts warn

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 3,692 new cases confirmed as recoveries edge closer to 500,000

Covid-19 Don’t be confused, Level 2 officially starts on Tuesday morning

Load Shedding Eskom warns possibility of load shedding this coming week due to system constrains


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition