Another blow for Cricket SA as Nenzani resigns from embattled board

Cricket South Africa president Chris Nenzani has resigned with immediate effect, it was confirmed on Monday, as the organisation’s leadership continued to crumble ahead of next month’s elections.

Nenzani, who had led the CSA board since 2013, would be temporarily replaced by CSA vice-president Beresford Williams.

Williams would serve as acting president until a permanent replacement was elected at the federation’s annual general meeting on September 5, where Nenzani had been expected to step down.

“Mr Nenzani has provided valuable leadership, insight, assistance and direction in advancing the game of cricket with a focus on achieving transformation and access for the majority of the South African population,” CSA said in a statement.

“On behalf of Cricket South Africa’s members’ council and the board of directors we thank Mr Nenzani for his contributions to Cricket South Africa and for being a loyal servant to the game of cricket. We wish him well in his future endeavours and we are sure that he will continue to contribute to the game.”

This latest news followed a turbulent week for CSA.

Already facing a potential labour court battle against former CEO Thabang Moroe, the CSA board received further pressure from a large group of black former Proteas players and coaches who demanded further engagement on transformation, while CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith denied allegations of racism which were levelled against him from his days as Proteas captain.

