Australia to stage delayed T20 World Cup in 2022

India will stage the 2021 edition as planned, the global governing body added.

The Women’s Cricket World Cup, scheduled for next year in New Zealand, has been postponed until 2022.

ICC acting chairman Imran Khwaja said: “Over the last few months as we have considered how we return to staging global events, our number one priority has been to protect the health and safety of everyone involved in ICC events.

“The decisions the board have taken today are in the best interests of the sport, our partners and importantly our fans.”