Cricket 6.8.2020

England collapse to 12-3 against Pakistan in 1st Test

AFP
Ben Stokes is bowled to leave England 12-3 against Pakistan. POOL/AFP/Dan Mullan

England collapsed to 12-3 in the first Test against Pakistan at Old Trafford on Thursday, with star batsman Ben Stokes out for a duck.

It took Pakistan just four balls to strike, with Rory Burns lbw for four to towering left-arm paceman Shaheen Afridi on the second day.

England captain Joe Root was still on nought when he was given out leg before to Afridi but a successful review spared the skipper.

Pakistan were soon celebrating again, however, when Mohammad Abbas had Dom Sibley lbw, the batsman wasting a review when clearly out.

But there was no need for the third umpire to get involved when Abbas bowled left-handed batsman Stokes for a seven-ball nought with a superb delivery that clipped the top of off-stump.

That left England 12-3 inside six overs.

Pakistan made 326 all out in their first innings, opener Shan Masood top-scoring with a Test-best 156.

