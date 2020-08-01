Proteas women make early progress as they return to training

The differing domestic circumstances of the individuals in the Proteas women’s squad meant some of them had done no cricket-related work in four months when they arrived at their training camp in Pretoria this week, but coach Hilton Moreeng said he was happy with the intensity that was shown.

A high performance squad of 24 players gathered at the University of Pretoria for a five-day skills-based training camp that ended on Friday.

The Proteas had last been on a cricket field in March, when they were narrow losers to hosts Australia in the semi-finals of the T20 Women’s World Cup.

“The last time we were together was at the World Cup so we needed to get back into the swing of things,” Moreeng said.

“The camp went well, even though the environment is now totally different. There’s a new normal, which we realise and are slowly getting used to.

“We needed to press the reset button, and if our tour to England happens in September, then we need to know we’re ready and can hit the ground running.

“We needed to see where the players’ skills are. For some of them it was the first time they have picked up a bat since the World Cup because not all of them had the facilities to train properly (under lockdown).

“But I was very happy with the intensity I saw. That was good to see for our preparation for a possible tour and the upcoming 50-over World Cup. We needed to assess where the squad is and get everyone in the right frame of mind.”

Proteas vice-captain Chloe Tryon, who had been signed again by the Hobart Hurricanes for the Women’s Big Bash in Australia, said she was happy with her progress after the week-long camp.

“I just went back to basics in all aspects – batting, bowling and fielding – because it’s been a while since I played,” Tryon said.

“So I just tried to keep it pretty simple and not just jump right in. I wanted to make sure that I mastered that first and my skills are now pretty good.”

