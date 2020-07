During the inaugural clash, which brought an end to a lengthy hiatus for South African sport due to the coronavirus pandemic, all the players wore black armbands with Black Lives Matter written on them. All three teams, the officials and the commentators also took a knee before the start of play, in support of the movement. “I’m happy with how things have unfolded. We’ve had really good communication, nobody felt left out and it was all explained to us,” De Villiers said. “Black Lives Matter and the campaign against gender based violence were the causes that were the focus for...

De Villiers plundered 61 runs off 24 balls to lead his Eagles team to a commanding total of 160-4 in their 12 overs, as they secured victory in the Solidarity Cup clash against the Kites and the Kingfishers.

With De Villiers in scintillating form, his starring role again raised questions about his possible return to the Proteas squad, at least in the T20 format.

The 36-year-old player said the Covid-19 pandemic had left everything in limbo, but he still had an interest in playing for South Africa again.

“I have no idea when I’ll be playing cricket again, but there have been lots of talks about all sorts of leagues, so I will just stay fit and keep hitting balls.

“It’s difficult to commit myself a year

ahead of time, but I have a good relationship with Graeme Smith (Cricket SA director of cricket) and Mark Boucher (Proteas head coach) and I would love to play again.

“But once we know what the calendar will be like then we can sit down and I will make a decision because I have to be either in or out.”

De Villiers added that he had enjoyed the new 3TCricket format, which saw three teams of eight playing at the same time, and he felt it was something worth continuing.

“It was great fun and lovely to just be out there,” he said.

“I’ve been pretty frustrated not playing any cricket, so it was great to have a hit-around, and the format is pretty good. It definitely has scope for the future.”

