Cricket SA backs Ngidi in BLM controversy

Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) acting chief executive Jacques Faul has spoken out, with the federation stating it stands in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

“CSA was founded on the principles of non-racialism and inclusion at unity,” the organisation said in a statement on Thursday night.

“The vision of CSA, to become a truly national sport of winners supported by the majority, finds resonance in the ethos of Black Lives Matter.

The statement followed a social media war of words after former Proteas players Pat Symcox and Boeta Dippenaar, among others, called out South African fast bowler Lungi Ngidi over his stance on the BLM movement, which he expressed in an interview earlier in the week.

Faul said it was important that CSA used its voice to educate and listen to others regarding discrimination.

“Black Lives Matter. It is as simple as that,” Faul said.

“As a national sporting body representing more than 56 million South Africans, and with the privileged position of owning a platform as large as we do, it is of vital importance that we use our voice to educate and listen to others on topics involving all forms of discrimination.”

