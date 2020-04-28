Cricket 28.4.2020 11:21 am

Captain Quinny still ‘getting a feel’ for his new portfolio

Heinz Schenk
Captain Quinny still ‘getting a feel’ for his new portfolio

Quinton de Kock (captain) of South Africa celebrates after scoring a century during the 1st ODI match between South Africa and England at Newlands Cricket Stadium on February 04, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

The dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman readily admits he’s still growing, which helps soften the blow of not being considered for the Test captaincy.

While mum’s the word on the plan not to consider him for the Test captaincy, Quinton de Kock doesn’t sound too perturbed about that expected snub.

In fact, the Proteas’ skipper in the limited overs formats readily admits he’s still “trying to get a feel” for his current portfolio, which probably explains why he’s chilled about national director of cricket Graeme Smith’s thought process.

I must be honest, I think I took it pretty slowly,” De Kock said on Tuesday, referring to his elevation into the role during the England tour.

I’m still figuring out how to go about things. I’ve learnt quite a bit. But I feel I didn’t do too badly. It was really more about taking it step-by-step and just throwing my ideas into the mix straight away, about how I saw things going forward.”

The 27-year-old’s own inexperience in the role as well as the Proteas’ general inconsistency meant positive results weren’t immediately forthcoming, but the domestic summer did end on an encouraging note with a memorable 3-0 ODI series whitewash of the Australians.

We’re obviously busy rebuilding as an ODI team. In the T20s we seem to be knowing a bit better about what’s going on and where we want to be. A highlight was undoubtedly our series against Australia, we had quite a young team and they had a powerhouse one. So to beat them 3-0 was quite something,” said De Kock.

The emergence of men like Janneman Malan, Heinrich Klaasen and Kyle Verreynne in that series “allowed” De Kock to tail off to an extent on his personal contributions with the bat, though that shouldn’t detract from the massive role he played during the season.

He hit a brilliant 107 on his ODI captaincy debut at Newlands against the English and also made 69 in a losing cause in the so-called Pink ODI at the Wanderers.

There were also two half-centuries against the Ashes rivals.

Yet De Kock is resting on his laurels at all – continued growth as leader needs to be complemented by runs.

I think I played decently during the season. There was a time where I was becoming a bit grumpy about not converting all my starts into big scores, especially in Test cricket. But I don’t think it was bad. I still want to get better, the most important thing for me now is to start making big hundreds.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Director Biff decrees that Quinny won’t be Test captain 17.4.2020
Dale Steyn: I might just go crazy by week three of lockdown! 2.4.2020
Proteas touring deadline looms large 2.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Environment IN PICS: Orcas found frolicking in False Bay

Treatment News Closely watched arthritis drug disappoints in Covid-19 trial

Environment Eskom charged with serious environmental offences

World White House cancels media briefing as Trump rails against ‘enemy’

Crime SAPS orders probe into officer who made demeaning remarks about Muhammad


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition