No April Fool’s joke: Graeme Smith technically out of job

Graeme Smith, Cricket South Africa’s interim director of cricket, is technically out of a job on Wednesday.

And that’s no April Fool’s joke.

The legendary Proteas skipper only signed a contract till the end of March, citing the need to first determine how his relationship with the federation’s decision-makers might pan out as well as honouring a commentary contract with the Indian Premier League.

Yet the increasingly uncertain status of the glitzy T20 tournament due to the Covid-19 pandemic has changed things … possibly for the good.

“We’re in the final stage of negotiations with Graeme,” said Jacques Faul, CSA’s acting CEO.

“We’re hoping to make an announcement next week. The IPL actually wouldn’t influence the negotiations at all. There are, of course, some other considerations, but we’re definitely at an advanced stage. One of the things we’re talking about is whether Graeme should shave that beard of his before we employ him!”

Smith’s initial appointment came in mid-December amidst a corporate governance meltdown at CSA, which notably saw chief executive Thabang Moroe being suspended.

The two men had been in discussions before that, but Smith later withdrew his candidacy due to concerns over his independence.

But CSA’s interim administration – with Faul at the forefront – convinced him to take up the role in conjunction with the appointment of Mark Boucher as national coach.

On-field results haven’t been immediately positive, with the Proteas losing the Test series against England, drawing the ODI series and then losing both T20 battles with the English and Australians.

However, a resounding ODI series whitewash of the Aussies suggested the tide might be turning.

Smith, to his credit, admits his three-month tenure to date hasn’t exactly been starry.

“I do think it’s difficult to assess what has gone on in such a short space of time,” he said.

“Some aspects have been good, some have been ones of a lot of learning. I think the most important development of the last few months is to have determine what things are in place and why they are in place.

“What has the strategy been? Those type of things. There’s a lot been going on from a commercial perspective, contracting, getting our teams to perform well, not just the men’s national team. I’ve learnt a lot.

“I feel I’m in a good position now to implement a few things, debate some strategies. Moving into the new financial year, we might be able to improve a few things, particularly on the cricket side.”

