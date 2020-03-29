Thando Ntini’s trailblazing Titans move

Scarcely 10 minutes after reliable workhorse seamer Alfred Mothoa had informed the Titans that he was moving to the Knights, Thando Ntini’s management made contact with coach Mandla Mashimbyi to express the exciting 19-year-old fast bowler’s interest in moving to Centurion.

Mashimbyi could not believe his luck. Ntini had just set alight the Momentum One-Day Cup 50-over competition by taking 14 wickets in nine matches, at an economy rate of 5.53.

Only one pace bowler, left-armer Mbulelo Budaza of the Knights, took more wickets.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Like father, like son – A heartwarming interview with the Ntinis

But the Titans coach was also desperately trying to bolster his bowling attack for next season.

While their batting was solid enough, their lack of bowling firepower meant they finished second in the 4-Day Franchise Series and failed to make the Momentum One-Day Cup semi-finals.

“We were a little bit below par all season, we didn’t play good cricket. We let ourselves down more than once and we have to sort that out. The bowling has been under the spotlight for the last couple of seasons, we weren’t able to penetrate, we couldn’t take 20 wickets and if you want to win then that’s what sets you up. So we needed to beef up our attack, so we’ve signed a lot of bowlers.

“We’ve just not been good enough with the ball for a long time now and we’ve come to the point where we needed a change. It’s amazing how things just fell into place with Thando. He’s going to bring a lot of energy, he has a lot of talent and a good head on his shoulders. This is a big opportunity for him to grow. Okuhle Cele is the same, every time we played against him you think ‘there’s something here’,” Mashimbyi told The Citizen.

The acquisition of the 22-year-old Cele, who has genuine pace and took nine wickets in six Momentum One-Day Cup games for the Dolphins, is another indication of the angle with which the Titans are approaching next season, with experienced seamer and sometime Cobras captain Lizaad Williams also flying the coop from Newlands to join the Centurion franchise.

While the loss of top-order batsman Tony de Zorzi, who has developed into a top-class talent averaging 50 in four-day cricket and 47.90 in the 50-over game last season, to the Cobras is a negative, the Titans have made a fine acquisition in Sibonelo Makhanya, an elegant, sweet-stroking batsman from the Dolphins who is also a part-time seamer and a marvellous fielder.

“I worked with Sibz when he captained the SA U19s under Ray Jennings, the team that went on to win the world cup. He showed a lot of maturity then and there’s good stuff ahead for him, he is a great talent. When he really understands his game then he will go on to great things. I’m excited about him and we want to help him find his true potential.

“As a team we were not as tight as we should have been last season, although certain individuals did well. So we are going to work on that, make sure we cover our cracks and come back stronger. The new signings will bring new energy and this won’t be the Titans you know, it’s a new squad. We want to make sure we start on a good note, that’s one of the things we want to do differently, so we’ll be staying together through the winter and creating bonds,” Mashimbyi said.

Titans contracted players: Matthew Arnold, Neil Brand, Ryan Cartwright, Okuhle Cele, Junior Dala, Henry Davids, Theunis de Bruyn, Dayyaan Galiem, Heinrich Klaasen, Gregory Mahlokoana, Sibonelo Makhanya, Thando Ntini, Diego Rosier, Kabelo Sekhukune, Grant Thomson and Lizaad Williams.​ Rookies – Khwezi Gumede, Rubin Hermann.​ CSA-contracted national players – Quinton de Kock, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Faf du Plessis.​

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.