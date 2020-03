Ayabonga Khaka clearly loves a stiff challenge, judging by the way she has rebounded from her career-threatening shoulder injury and regained her place as one of the key bowlers in the South African cricket team. Khaka injured her shoulder on the Proteas tour of England in 2018 and her recovery went on for 14 months. But she could not have proven her full recovery or showed her mettle in better fashion than at the T20 World Cup in Australia as she took a wicket with her first ball, removing England opener Danni Wyatt. Khaka finished the game with outstanding figures...

Ayabonga Khaka clearly loves a stiff challenge, judging by the way she has rebounded from her career-threatening shoulder injury and regained her place as one of the key bowlers in the South African cricket team.

Khaka injured her shoulder on the Proteas tour of England in 2018 and her recovery went on for 14 months.

But she could not have proven her full recovery or showed her mettle in better fashion than at the T20 World Cup in Australia as she took a wicket with her first ball, removing England opener Danni Wyatt.

Khaka finished the game with outstanding figures of three for 25 in her four overs as South Africa recorded a famous victory.

“The injury was not nice, it was an ugly thing to have to go through and it took longer than expected because first I was told three months, then it went to six and so on. A year later I was still not back, so it’s been a very difficult road. But I kept believing even though there were times I was asking myself whether I’m ever going to bowl again.

“But at the end of the day I had faith in myself and faith that I will bowl again. I’ve now been back for six months since the injury and now my focus is on getting back to where I was before. Being strong mentally was the most important thing. I had to trust the process, which was not easy, but now I don’t look back, I’m out of that space now,” Khaka said.

Perhaps the determination comes from how Khaka took up the game in the Eastern Cape.

Like many girls, she had to survive and prosper playing against boys.

“I was seven years old and 1999 was the year I started to play cricket, that was the first time I held a bat. Most of my age-group at school were boys so I would join them in whatever they were playing. At school there was no girls’ cricket so I had to play against the boys. That’s when I saw I had something. I played soccer too but I chose cricket because I was better at it,” Khaka told Saturday Citizen.

“It was nice and challenging at that time, especially bowling against boys. I was always happy because when you got one out, everyone was on their case. It was nice like that. When I was in Grade nine, I joined the ladies team and then I played for Border provincial U19 and also the senior team, and that’s how I saw there’s a national girls team and my interest really started.”

Although Khaka has the skills to bowl a mixture of deliveries, her focus when she is bowling is on the time-honoured basic attribute of accuracy.

“I work hard on my skills and even though I come on first-change, after two real pace bowlers [Shabnim Ismail & Marizanne Kapp] it’s a simple game for me. I just try to hit my length, that’s what I do. I don’t really try to attack, I just like to contain, but that’s also how I get my wickets,” Khaka explains.

And take wickets she certainly does.

A career record that has seen her take 72 wickets in 60 ODIs, while conceding just 4.18 runs per over saw her move into the top-10 of the ICC bowling rankings before her unfortunate injury in 2018.

Her T20 economy rate is just 6.61.

South Africa’s splendid success at the T20 World Cup, in which they were narrowly defeated by eventual champions Australia in a rain-affected semi-final, suggests the Proteas could well be moving into an exciting phase of their development as a team.

“As a team, it showed that we are moving in the right direction, we just need to work harder and harder. Personally, I just want to be a better bowler in every game for my country, that’s my focus. In fact, cricket is my only focus,” Khaka says.

A move to Gauteng two years ago has, however, brought Khaka closer to family.

Her cricket has certainly benefited as well from the top-class environment at the Wanderers.

“I came to Gauteng two seasons ago because I wanted to be close to my family, my mother is up here. But there are also more cricket facilities here and permanent women’s coaches, so that helps. Things like having nets outside are a real treat,” Khaka said.

And what of the future?

Khaka proved her immense value to the Proteas at the T20 World Cup and there was no better stage to make the world take notice.

Hopefully Australia’s Big Bash League, which has been financially rewarding for South Africa’s top players, will come knocking soon.

