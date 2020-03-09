Aiden Markram: I was a bit of a brat

Aiden Markram, the golden boy of South African cricket just two years ago after his centuries against Australia, has been put through the mill since then and yet he sees himself as being “very spoilt” and “even a bit of a brat”. When Markram signed off the epic series against Australia with a commanding 152 at the Wanderers on March 30, 2018, making him the leading run-scorer in the series, he seemed to be fulfilling the destiny that had been predicted for him ever since he led South Africa to the ICC U19 World Cup crown in 2014. But he...

Aiden Markram, the golden boy of South African cricket just two years ago after his centuries against Australia, has been put through the mill since then and yet he sees himself as being “very spoilt” and “even a bit of a brat”.

When Markram signed off the epic series against Australia with a commanding 152 at the Wanderers on March 30, 2018, making him the leading run-scorer in the series, he seemed to be fulfilling the destiny that had been predicted for him ever since he led South Africa to the ICC U19 World Cup crown in 2014.

But he has not made a Test hundred since then and his ODI career has also obstinately refused to take off, with his average at a mediocre 27.95 after 24 innings in which he has reached fifty just twice.

He has suffered amongst the worst of the Proteas batsmen on the sub-continent and then there have been the injuries to his hand which have also halted his progress.

The first was self-inflicted as he punched a wall in the Pune dressingroom back in October after completing a pair when he should have reviewed the second lbw decision against him but was talked out of it.

The second came in the Boxing Day Test against England at his home ground, Centurion, when he fractured a finger while fielding.

Markram was back at the Wanderers at the weekend, playing the fourth game of his comeback from that injury, and he compiled another classy, composed century on a tricky pitch to lead the Titans to victory over the Lions.

His two centuries in the last week of Momentum One-Day Cup action have kept the Titans’ semi-final hopes alive.

But what of his hopes of returning to the Proteas side?

“I met with Graeme Smith [acting director of cricket] last week for the Personal Development Plan and he reassured me that I am still definitely in their plans. But at the end of the day, I’m the one to blame, I had a fair crack and it was up to me to put the runs on the board. I was fortunate at the start of my international career, very spoilt, even a bit of a brat, and I needed this kick up my arse.

“I was on Cloud Nine thinking everything was great, but I needed perspective, to get kicked down. So I spent hours in the gym, forgetting about performance. I am still hungry for runs, But the processes are now more important. I kind of enjoy it all being on my shoulders now but there’s not too much focus on getting back into the Proteas. I just want to perform for the Titans, not score thirties, do the hard work like Dean Elgar, I’ve taken a leaf out of his book in terms of toughness,” Markram said after his man-of-the-match display.

The 25-year-old was far from the only Proteas batsman to struggle between 2018 and 2020 and several new batsmen have been sifted through in that time.

There have been some real success stories, which only makes it harder for Markram to play his way back into the team.

“Guys like Janneman Malan, Kyle Verreynne and Heinrich Klaasen have really stepped up and it’s satisfying to see that. Naturally it burns your arse as well became you want to be that person scoring runs and winning games for South Africa. But in the same breath there’s been a lot of chat about the strength of franchise cricket and those three have been a great example of it going well,” Markram said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.