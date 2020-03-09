 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Cricket 9.3.2020 01:35 pm

Aiden Markram: I was a bit of a brat

Ken Borland
PREMIUM!
Aiden Markram: I was a bit of a brat

Aiden Markram has hit two centuries recently as he steadily launches a potential Proteas comeback. Photo: Gallo :Images.

The forgotten golden boy of SA cricket needed a ‘kick up the arse’ as he fights to regain prominence in the Proteas setup.

Aiden Markram, the golden boy of South African cricket just two years ago after his centuries against Australia, has been put through the mill since then and yet he sees himself as being “very spoilt” and “even a bit of a brat”. When Markram signed off the epic series against Australia with a commanding 152 at the Wanderers on March 30, 2018, making him the leading run-scorer in the series, he seemed to be fulfilling the destiny that had been predicted for him ever since he led South Africa to the ICC U19 World Cup crown in 2014. But he...
Related Stories
Boucher defends decision to still take Faf to India 8.3.2020
Ruthless Proteas claim memorable ODI series whitewash 7.3.2020
No-one can benefit more from Potch freedom than Quinny 6.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.