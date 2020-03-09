Cricket 9.3.2020 12:29 pm

Proteas’ Wolvaardt recognised as one of the best at T20 World Cup

Own Correspondent
South Africa's batswoman Laura Wolvaardt celebrates reaching her half century during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan in Sydney on March 1, 2020. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --

The 20-year-old former opener made a superb switch to the middle-order during the tournament.

Five players from Australia’s victorious ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 squad have been named in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Team of the Tournament.

Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney did damage aplenty with the bat and the two reprise their roles as openers in the final XI.

They’re joined by fast bowler Megan Schutt, who took four wickets in the Final against India to finish as leading wicket-taker with 13, and left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen.

There is also a spot for captain Meg Lanning, who led Australia from the front both with the bat and in the field to guide her country to a fifth Women’s T20 World Cup title.

There was some recognition for the Proteas, with Laura Wolvaardt gaining recognition for an excellent switch to the middle-order during the tournament.

She only batted in two innings but certainly made her mark on the action.

The 20-year-old struck 53 not out to take South Africa beyond Pakistan, with a glorious array of straight and cover drives lighting up the Sydney Showground.

And she almost went one better in the semi-final against Australia, another eye-catching knock of 41 not out seeing her team finish just short of the Final.

ICC team of the tournament: Alyssa Healy (Australia), Beth Mooney (Australia), Nat Sciver (England), Heather Knight (England), Meg Lanning (Australia, c), Laura Wolvaardt (SA), Jess Jonassen (Australia), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Anya Shrubsole (England), Megan Schutt (Australia), Poonam Yadav (India)

