Vindication for Van Zyl as he returns to work at CSA

Corrie van Zyl is officially back at work at Cricket South Africa (CSA).

The 58-year-old had controversially been suspended last October along with chief operating officer Naasei Appiah and commercial head Clive Eksteen for “dereliction of duties” related to unpaid player image right fees from last season’s Mzansi T20 Super League.

CSA had labelled the move as “decisive action”, but the South African Cricketers’ Association (Saca) immediately hit back, claiming it was highly unlikely that Thabang Moroe, the now suspended CEO of the governing body, didn’t know about the lapse in the payment dates.

ALSO READ: Cricket boss ‘hid truth about delay in players’ payment’

In other words, some critics claimed Van Zyl was being made a scapegoat.

Van Zyl had remained silent on the matter for the duration of the process.

“While the details of the case remain confidential between the employee and employer, both parties are pleased that the case has now been concluded,” CSA said in a statement on Tuesday.

However, it’s not yet known what position the former Free State and national seamer will hold.

ALSO READ: Chaos reigns as Cricket SA suspend three top employees

Van Zyl had been installed as interim director of cricket before his suspension, but has since been replaced by Graeme Smith.

He was previously the federation’s cricket manager with a specific focus on development pathways.

“By mutual agreement, CSA will in due course announce Mr Van Zyl’s role in the organisation as part of the current re-alignment processes. As part of the renewal efforts currently taking place in the organisation, CSA looks forward to the resolution of all such outstanding matters,” said the governing body.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.