Cricket 18.2.2020 08:27 am

Waugh: Proteas sledge Warner and Smith at their own peril

News24 Wire
Waugh: Proteas sledge Warner and Smith at their own peril

David Warner of Australia and Steve Smith of Australia during an Australia Test team training session at Adelaide Oval on November 27, 2019 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images)

The protagonists in ‘Sandpapergate’ are back in SA for a short white-ball tour.

Former Australian captain Steve Waugh believes that David Warner and Steve Smith will expect to be given a hard time by South African crowds on their upcoming limited overs tour.

The Aussies take on the Proteas in three T20s and three ODIs from February 21 to March 7, and it will be the first time that Warner and Smith have returned to South Africa since the infamous ball tampering scandal at Newlands back in early 2018 after which they were banned from international cricket for a year.

Since then, however, Smith and Warner have been at their devastating best and both have been included in the ODI and T20 squads for the tour. Speaking at the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards in Berlin on Sunday, Waugh said the heat from the crowds would only serve as motivation for the pair.

“They’ll welcome it with open arms,” Waugh said.

Steve Waugh.

“There’ll be a few comments, and that’s all part of the game.

“They’ll expect it. They got that in England it didn’t work. Look at Steve Smith in that first Test match at Edgbaston … the crowds were booing him constantly and he got 140 in each innings.

“I’d say to South African crowds ‘go for it’ because it will motivate these players and they’ll score runs.”

Waugh was hopeful, however, that the crowds would not cross the line.

“It’s only natural, I just hope that it’s in good spirits and it doesn’t go too far,” he said.

Cricket South Africa’s acting CEO Jacques Faul, meanwhile, has been quoted as pleading with South African fans to show respect to both Smith and Warner.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Australia recall Maxwell for Proteas trip, Stoinis snubbed 4.2.2020
Record-breaking Warner and Finch help Australia pummel India 14.1.2020
When the sandpaper dust settles, make Smith skipper again – legends 12.9.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Dealers cry foul as you will soon be able to service your car anywhere

Courts Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe feels happy but conflicted about his release

Business News Busting the myth that SAA is ‘necessary’ for tourism

Investigation DA finds ‘dead cow, a victim of corruption virus’ on trip to Vrede dairy farm

World Sport Habana honoured as latest Laureus Academy member


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition