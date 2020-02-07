CSA’s controversial domestic plan officially ditched as players withdraw court case

Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the South African Cricketers’ Association (SACA) have agreed to a roadmap consultation process with regard to the review and possible restructure of domestic cricket in South Africa.

This follows the decision of the CSA Members’ Council on January 31 to rescind the previous decision taken to restructure domestic cricket to a 12-affiliate first-class structure.

In turn, SACA have withdrawn their application to the High Court as they and CSA have reached a confidential settlement agreement.

The roadmap agreement complies with SACA’s requirement to be consulted as required by the Recognition and Procedural Agreement of July 2018 which remains valid, binding and enforceable between SACA and CSA.

“This confirms that we have got our partnership relationship with SACA back on track,” commented CSA acting chief executive. Jacques Faul, “and it will give everybody, especially our players, certainty and security on the road ahead. As we all know, our players are our biggest asset and it is important that they are consulted when their careers are affected.

“It is an important part of the process to encourage them to stay in our system rather than seek opportunities abroad.

“The aim is to complete the consultation process by the end of June 2020,” concluded Faul.

Omphile Ramela (President of SACA) commented: “It’s a good day for cricket in South Africa. It is critical that the relationship between CSA and SACA is a constructive one. This agreement will bring stability and clarity for players and is a step in the right direction.”

Andrew Breetzke (SACA CEO) commented: “The relationship between SACA and CSA has been characterized by open hostility over the past 12 months. The rescinding of the Member’s Council decision and subsequent settlement of the court application will enable SACA to engage with CSA in a constructive manner on the many challenges currently facing cricket in South Africa. “Players remain the key stakeholder in the game, and it will be imperative that their interests are protected when dealing with these challenges.”

