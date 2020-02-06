Cricket 6.2.2020 07:25 pm

WATCH: Like father, like son – A heartwarming interview with the Ntinis

The Ntinis embrace. Photo: Screengrab/SuperSport.

Proteas legend Makhaya and South African cricket fans are holding thumbs yet another hero is emerging … his son, Thando.

Domestic cricket is excited at the emergence of 19-year-old Thando Ntini, who made an excellent white-ball debut for the Cape Cobras last weekend.

Son of Proteas legend Makhaya, the seamer took 4/36 in the victory over the Warriors in Oudtshoorn in a One-day Cup fixture.

Cobras coach and former national stalwart Ashwell Prince, a hard-nosed yet fair manager, praised the youngster’s work ethic, noting that it was exactly like his fathers’.

“It is really exciting for him to be able to make his debut, and having his father there on commentary,” he said.

“A lot of credit must go to him because he works hard and he has something that he definitely has taken from his father, which is his work ethic, he has a great work ethic. He trains hard, he works on his batting, bowling, fielding and everything. He deserves the rewards that he is getting.”

Poignantly, Ntini senior was doing commentary on the match and was ecstatic when the wickets started tumbling.

Watch this heartwarming interview the two men gave SuperSport afterwards.

 

