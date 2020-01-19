 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Cricket 19.1.2020 10:05 am

Women in Sport: Thanks bro, for giving us Nondumiso Shangase

Ken Borland
PREMIUM!
Women in Sport: Thanks bro, for giving us Nondumiso Shangase

Nondumiso Shangase is a burgeoning all-rounder. Photo: Gallo Images.

Siyabonga Shangase’s own cricketing exploits inspired his sister to play the game. Now supporters are primed for a fruitful career.

Nondumiso Shangase is part of the new generation of South African women’s cricketers, having played seven times for the Proteas last year and is now on her way to her first World Cup, but hers has been no run-of-the-mill journey to the top. Hailing from Inanda, a township north-west of Durban, Shangase was a sporty girl but it was thanks to her brother, Siyabonga, that she took up cricket. “I started playing cricket in 2013. I was already playing netball and soccer, but I knew I wouldn’t go that far in those sports, plus we only got to play once...
Related Stories
Women in Sport: Barrett will not be foiled again 13.1.2020
Women in Sport: The unsung heroine of the courts 17.12.2019
Women in Sport: Doing it properly … one last time 1.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.