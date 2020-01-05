England take 46-run first innings lead as Proteas bowled out for 223

England took a 46-run first innings lead when South Africa were bowled out for 223 on the third day of the second Test at Newlands on Sunday.

James Anderson completed the 28th five-wicket haul of his Test career by taking both South Africa’s remaining wickets. He finished with five for 40.

Ben Stokes set an England Test record when he held his fifth catch of the innings to dismiss last batsman Anrich Nortje.

Anderson struck with the first ball of the day when Kagiso Rabada was caught behind.

It put Anderson on a hat-trick after finishing the second day with the wicket of Keshav Maharaj.

Nortje survived but South Africa added only eight runs to their overnight 215 for eight before he was caught by Stokes.

Scores at the end of South Africa’s first innings on the third day of the second Test against England at Newlands on Sunday:

England, first innings, 269

South Africa, first innings

(overnight 215-8)

D. Elgar c Root b Bess 88

P. Malan c Root b Broad 5

Z. Hamza c Stokes b Broad 5

F. du Plessis c Stokes b Anderson 1

H. van der Dussen c Stokes b Curran 68

Q. de Kock c Anderson b Curran 20

V. Philander not out 17

D. Pretorius c Stokes b Anderson 4

K. Maharaj c Sibley b Anderson 4

K. Rabada c Buttler b Anderson 0

A. Nortje c Stokes b Anderson 4

Extras (b4, lb2, nb1) 7

Total (89 overs) 223

Fall of wickets: 1-26 (Malan), 2-38 (Hamza), 3-40 (Du Plessis), 4-157 (Elgar), 5-191 (De Kock), 6-200 (Van der Dussen), 7-207 (Pretorius), 8-215 (Maharaj), 9-215 (Rabada)

Bowling: Anderson 19-6-40-5, Broad 18-6-38-2 (1nb), Curran 13-3-39-2, Bess 27-3-62-1, Stokes 9-0-34-0, Root 3-1-4-0

Match situation: England lead by 46 runs on the first innings

Toss: England

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Paul Reiffel (AUS)

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

