Dean Elgar describes dismissal as ‘big brain-fart’

Dean Elgar is one of those salt-of-the-earth characters that every team needs and the gritty Proteas opener stepped up and took responsibility for his poor shot-selection on the second day of the second Test against England at Newlands on Saturday, describing his dismissal as “a big brain-fart”.

The left-hander had weathered a rough start to the South African innings as he ground his way to 88 in 255 minutes off 180 balls, before he uncharacteristically launched an assault on off-spinner Dominic Bess, trying to hit him over the top but instead skewing a catch to deep mid-off.

Before that, Elgar and Rassie van der Dussen (68) had put on 117 for the fourth wicket; the opener’s dismissal saw the Proteas slide from 157 for three to 215 for eight at stumps. From being in a good position to get a handy first-innings lead, they will now go into the third day still 54 runs behind with just two wickets remaining.

A candid Elgar said on Saturday: “I thought I played Bess very well but then I had a brain fart, a big one, and I’m back in the changeroom. I was just trying to be as patient as possible against him, maybe hit him to long-on when he overpitched. So it was disappointing, having fought so hard to then let it slip. Maybe I just chose the wrong ball because a few overs before I hit him for four and everyone would have said that was a great shot.

“So that was not part of the plan, we wanted to wear them out, we knew they would have serious yards in their legs if we could get them to come back and bowl a lot tomorrow [Sunday]. It’s not right to play shots like that, as a senior batsman you shouldn’t be putting the other batsmen under pressure. But I’m only human and I do make mistakes. I will take it on the chin, not hide away from it.”

He and Van der Dussen showed great determination though in batting for nearly 50 overs after coming together with the Proteas teetering on 40 for three. Elgar praised his rookie partner’s mental toughness and tenacity after the day’s play.

“Rassie really applied himself, he knuckles down and grafts and he made the mental decision to be really disciplined outside off stump because a crack and divots there created a real challenge for him. He’s playing Test cricket for a reason, he’s a bit older now and understands his game better. He’s been put in seriously tough situations against a very serious bowling attack.

“So it was a good contest between bat and ball today, it shows what you can get out of the pitch if you land the ball in the right areas and have intensity in your attack. Given what happened in the last hour, England potentially have one foot ahead now, but it’s difficult to look into the future of this game. It’s going to be a good battle again tomorrow [Sunday],” Elgar said.

