Cricket 24.12.2019 04:43 pm

Faf du Plessis says Proteas still at an ‘infant stage’ and need to ‘mature’

Ken Borland
Faf du Plessis says Proteas still at an ‘infant stage’ and need to ‘mature’

South Africa's cricket team captain Faf du Plessis speaks to the press following a team training session at the Supersport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion, on December 20, 2019, ahead of a four match Test series against England starting on December 26. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP

‘It’s been a breath of fresh air, we’ve seen a lot of positives and there’s a real energy in the squad,’ says the captain.

Proteas captain Faf du Plessis said on Tuesday that although the mood in the national squad has been lifted quite considerably, they still have a way to go before they become a well-oiled unit to approach the levels of excellence produced by the team that featured Graeme Smith, Mark Boucher, and Jacques Kallis.

Thursday’s first Test against England in Centurion will be the first under the management of the triumvirate of former greats that took South Africa to number one in the Test rankings and, as excited as the team are to be working under them, Du Plessis said patience would still be required.

“It’s been a breath of fresh air, we’ve seen a lot of positives and there’s a real energy in the squad. But we know we will be measured by what happens on the field and, as a Test team, we are still at an infant stage, we need to mature. Hopefully, we will play a bit better in every series because the talent is there. I’m excited about what will happen.

“So all the off-field stuff is good now and we definitely need to start well. We’ve trained well and now we have to make sure we put our peg in the ground and get the belief back through performance. It’s the beginning stage for the batsmen as a group, so hopefully someone will get a hundred and that will be a boost for the batting unit. For us to do well, we must get runs on the board,” Du Plessis said at SuperSport Park on Tuesday.

The captain confirmed that South Africa were still mulling the composition of their attack, with a batting unit of Elgar, Markram, Hamza, Du Plessis, Van der Dussen and De Kock being settled upon. It seems the Proteas will want to lambast the English with four pacemen, but also use the slow poison of left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj.

“We’re looking to play the all-rounder at seven. In the old days, we used to have three seamers and a spinner, but now we need another bowler and the all-rounder can give us 10 overs like Ben Stokes does for England. His focus will be on scoring runs, it will most probably be Dwaine Pretorius and he’s got the skills to be a fourth seamer as well.

“In terms of spin, I think Keshav has a role to play in this series. He was disappointing in India, but he’s such a good spinner that I doubt he’ll be down for long. If it’s hot and it’s a good batting pitch, then you need the spin to control matters. Here at Centurion, the pitch does normally get a bit up-and-down with the heat and some cracks, towards the end of the game it can misbehave,” said Du Plessis.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Proteas out to win back respect 24.12.2019
It’s all about intensity for Rabada 21.12.2019
Boucher pleased with Proteas progress 21.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Manhunt launched for cop killers in KZN

Personal Finance Co-ownership as a way to get a foot on the property ladder

South African Sport Amendments to sports bill a ‘disaster’, says Sascoc board member

Accidents Mid-term road statistics show decrease in road fatalities

Columns Remember the value of Christmas clothing to a child


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition