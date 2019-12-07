Familiar face Jacques Faul roped in as CSA’s acting chief

Embattled Cricket South Africa (CSA) have turned to a familiar face to do the ambulance job of steering the federation during the independent investigation into the alleged misconduct of the suspended Thabang Moroe.

Titans head honcho Jacques Faul on Saturday afternoon was unveiled as the man who’ll be acting as the CEO of the governing body, reprising the role he had between 2012 and 2013 after a commission of inquiry recommended the firing of Gerald Majola and a host of reforms.

“After we engaged Dr Faul, his message was clear to us: he will come in unequivocally to lend his support for the benefit of local cricket,” CSA president Chris Nenanzi said at the conclusion of a special board meeting.

“He will be leading the administrative duties of our organisation. We couldn’t allow a vacuum to occur. Dr Faul ticks our box for stability.”

Former Proteas wicketkeeper and International Cricket Council chief Dave Richardson had initially been earmarked for the role, but his recent retirement from the world body meant he ruled himself out.

“But he assured us that as a loyal South African and lover of the game, he’ll be available to offer support when required by the acting CEO,” said Nenzani.

“He’s more than willing to share advice and experience.”

The governing body has set aside a maximum of six months for the probe into Moroe’s conduct to be concluded.

Nenzani also confirmed that legendary Proteas captain Graeme Smith is scheduled to be unveiled as CSA’s new director of cricket on Wednesday.

“I made sure from the relevant committees that he was the preferred for the position. From thereon, we reached a principle agreement and then started discussing contract details.

“Those details still need to be finalised, but we also acknowledge the need for things to move. As a result, we’ve agreed to conclude all negotiations and enter to an agreement by Wednesday,” he said.

Notably, CSA also recommitted to urgent communication with the South African Players Association (Saca) and the players, who had been become steadily sidelined during Moroe’s tenure.

“The players are very important to us. They’re important stakeholders. We can’t be CSA without them. All the issues that have been raised will be attended to as a matter of urgency,” said Nenzani.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.