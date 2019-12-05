CSA’s board chair quits, citing ‘widespread credit card abuse’ at the federation

Corporate governance at Cricket South Africa (CSA) threatens to be paralysed following the resignation of Iqbal Khan late on Wednesday.

The blow is a significant one given that Khan is one of the federation’s independent directors and acted as interim chairperson of the board.

The chartered accountant confirmed to Sport24 that his departure is with immediate effect.

According to the specialist website, one of Khan’s biggest concerns – as the former chair of CSA’s finance committee too – is the alleged “widespread abuse of credit card abuse in the office”, a particularly ironic indictment as CSA is currently scrambling to mitigate a four-year projected loss of R654 million.

His resignation letter also listed all the dramas that have plagued the federation over the past few weeks, ranging from the revoking of journalists’ accreditation, poor communication with the South African Cricketers Association and the players to the handling of the director of cricket recruitment and several resignations.

“Events in recent months have completely undone the many good things we have achieved during the term of my office … I can no longer be party to an organisation that is fast ruining the game,” Khan wrote further, adding that his position has become “untenable”.

He is the second independent director to quit after Shirley Zinn left earlier in the week.

CSA confirmed receipt of Khan’s resignation letter.

