More cricket woes as ‘frustrated’ Biff withdraws from race for top post

Embattled Cricket South Africa (CSA) were dealt another potentially reputational blow after former Proteas skipper Graeme Smith withdrew his candidacy for the governing body’s director of cricket role.

In statement shared on his Twitter account, the 38-year-old intimated the federation had been kicking its heels with the process, reinforcing critics’ view that its governance and operations are in a shambles.

“I would’ve loved to have taken up this role,” said Smith.

“However, despite my obvious desire to make a difference, during the long, and, at times, frustrating process over the last ten or so weeks of discussions, I have not developed the necessary confidence that I would be given the level of freedom and support to initiate the required changes.”

CSA have done little to quell fears that it’s become authoritarian in nature under CEO Thabang Moroe, with the federation engaged in two court battles with the South African Cricketers Association (Saca) over a controversial domestic restructure and the Western Province Cricket Association, who have been place under administration.

Moroe had announced a new operational structure for the national team after a miserable World Cup campaign, where the director of cricket would oversee all playing structures and manage the Proteas’ team director, a position currently held by Enoch Nkwe.

Please see my statement below on the Director of Cricket role for Cricket South Africa pic.twitter.com/uuv4kjIF3j — Graeme Smith (@GraemeSmith49) November 14, 2019

“My passion for our cricket’s fortunes remains steadfast and I give my heartfelt best wishes to whomever takes on the role,” said Smith.

