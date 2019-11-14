Cricket 14.11.2019 06:00 pm

More cricket woes as ‘frustrated’ Biff withdraws from race for top post

Heinz Schenk
Graeme Smith before the Group Stage match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between England and South Africa at The Oval on May 30, 2019 in London, England. (Photo Visionhaus/Getty Images)

The legendary Proteas skipper had been interviewed by Cricket South Africa for its newly-created director of cricket post.

Embattled Cricket South Africa (CSA) were dealt another potentially reputational blow after former Proteas skipper Graeme Smith withdrew his candidacy for the governing body’s director of cricket role.

In statement shared on his Twitter account, the 38-year-old intimated the federation had been kicking its heels with the process, reinforcing critics’ view that its governance and operations are in a shambles.

“I would’ve loved to have taken up this role,” said Smith.

“However, despite my obvious desire to make a difference, during the long, and, at times, frustrating process over the last ten or so weeks of discussions, I have not developed the necessary confidence that I would be given the level of freedom and support to initiate the required changes.”

CSA have done little to quell fears that it’s become authoritarian in nature under CEO Thabang Moroe, with the federation engaged in two court battles with the South African Cricketers Association (Saca) over a controversial domestic restructure and the Western Province Cricket Association, who have been place under administration.

Moroe had announced a new operational structure for the national team after a miserable World Cup campaign, where the director of cricket would oversee all playing structures and manage the Proteas’ team director, a position currently held by Enoch Nkwe.

“My passion for our cricket’s fortunes remains steadfast and I give my heartfelt best wishes to whomever takes on the role,” said Smith.

