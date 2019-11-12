Ngidi uncomfortably diplomatic over the current Proteas coaching staff

Lungi Ngidi has only played 34 internationals across three formats since debuting for the Proteas in 2017.

While that is an indication of his rotten luck with injuries, it’s not the most eye-catching theme of his career to date.

Ngidi has had no less than three national head coaches (or team directors) during this time – Russell Domingo, Ottis Gibson and Enoch Nkwe.

It’s the type of merry-go-round that will even place the most accomplished sides under pressure, let alone a South African team shoved into a full-blown transition.

With England in town from next month, the Proteas desperately need clarity on who they’re coaching staff will be, though Nkwe – currently the interim incumbent – is considered the front-runner anyway.

Asked whether he believes the inexperienced Nkwe and the rest of his staff are suitable candidates to take the national team forward, Ngidi was diplomatic.

“You know, as a player that’s something (the appointment of coaches) you don’t really have control over,” the 23-year-old quick said on Tuesday, ahead of the Tshwane Spartans’ MSL meeting with the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants in Centurion on Wednesday.

“Whoever is the coach is the guy you work with and you make sure you find the best way to get along and work together. I’ve had different coaches every season of my international career, so it’s a tough issue to put a finger on. You just have to perform as best you can for your country with the guy that’s in charge.”

In the absence of specialist coaches that stay on for at least three to four years – Vinnie Barnes was South Africa’s bowling coach for close to six years; Allan Donald had the role for almost four – Ngidi finds stability at the Titans from the man who made him an international player: Mark Boucher.

“It’s obviously nice to work with a coach for a long time. Mark has coached me since I started playing for the Proteas,” he said.

“I feel he’s one of the guys that understand me as a player. He might not be a bowling coach, but he knows what gets me ticking mentally. That’s comforting. It’s good to know that if you are struggling, there’s someone you can go to. If that can happen at national level, everyone will feel a bit more comfortable.”

