Rohit marches relentlessly to 200 as Proteas are savaged again

Overnight batsmen Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma extended their partnership to 267 to put India on course for a big total against South Africa in the third Test on Sunday.

The hosts were 357 for four at lunch on the second day after starting the day on 224 following their decision to bat first in Ranchi.

Rahane moved from his overnight 83 to complete his 11th Test hundred in the morning session of day two, earning a standing ovation from the Indian dressing room.

Sharma, who recorded his third century of the series on the opening day, hit a string of boundaries against paceman Lungi Ngidi and soon reached 150.

He’ll resume on 199, desperate for a double century.

The batting duo were simply relentless against a toothless attack after pulling India out of early trouble when they were reduced to 39 for three on day one.

Rahane ended with 115 after debutant left-arm spinner George Linde got one to turn sharply, giving Heinrich Klaasen his first dismissal as a Test wicketkeeper

Bad light and rain forced an early end to Saturday’s opening day with only 58 overs after play was called off.

Virat Kohli’s India aim for a whitewash having already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.