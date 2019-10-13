Pitiful Proteas surrender series to rampant India

Given how things are going with the bat, the Proteas may need to swop around their batting order because clearly the bowlers show more application with the willow than the specialist batters.

As was the case on Saturday, Vernon Philander (37) and Keshav Maharaj (22) once again delayed India’s victory drive in the second Test in Pune.

After adding 109 for the ninth wicket in the first innings, which somehow got the South Africans to 275, they once again resisted a patently brilliant home attack to combined for a stand of 56.

However, it wasn’t anywhere near making the Indians bat again as the Proteas were eventually dismissed for 189, resulting in a massive loss by an innings and 137 runs.

More importantly, it means the hosts have won the Test series with one match to spare.

There was precious little in terms of positives to take away from this effort.

A lot of talk has centred around the Proteas batsmen having to show more positive intent on the sub-continent.

Yet, as ever, it’s all about balance and South Africa can hardly claim to have found it.

Dean Elgar did all the hard work in getting to a reasonably fluent 48, before a rash attacking loft was skied to mid-off.

Quinton de Kock, such a vital figure in the order, tried to slog sweep his ninth delivery and was bowled by the canny Ravindra Jadeja (3/52).

In between, there were shoddy, insecure strokeplay (if one can call that) from Faf du Plessis as well as a pair for the embattled Aiden Markram, who clearly has a technical flaw when he plays forward defensively.

As depressing as South Africa’s batting has been in this Test, the Indians’ showing with the ball illustrated how toothless the visiting attack has been.

Mohammad Shami was magnificent, combining seam and swing movement with a surprising healthy dose of pace to keep the batters jittery, paving the way for Umesh Yadav (3/22) to bully the tail and the spinners to weave their magic.

R Ashwin ended with 2/45, striking two critical blows before lunch.

South African cricket is in a serious spot of bother.

