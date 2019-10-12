Cricket 12.10.2019 08:33 am

Faf’s 50 fails to keep Proteas out of trouble

AFP
Faf’s 50 fails to keep Proteas out of trouble

Faf du Plessis captain of South Africa playing a shot during day 3 of the 2nd Test match between India and South Africa at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Pune, India. (Photo by Isuru Sameera Peris/Gallo Images)

Continued batting woes place India in the pound seats yet again.

South Africa captain Faf Du Plessis hit a battling half century but could not stop a steady stream of wickets falling to India on day three of the second Test on Saturday.

The Proteas were 136 for six at lunch in response to India’s 601-5 declared, with Du Plessis on 52 and Senuran Muthusamy on six. They need another 266 runs to avoid the follow on.

South Africa resumed on 36-3 and Indian paceman Mohammed Shami struck early to remove nightwatchman Anrich Nortje for three when the batsman edged a delivery to Virat Kohli at fourth slip.

Theunis de Bruyn was caught behind off Umesh Yadav for 30 as the tourists slipped to 53 for five.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock put on a 75-run fourth wicket stand with du Plessis to offer some resistance to the Indian bowling before Ravichandran Ashwin’s off spin bowled him for 31 with.

Yadav, who took down the South African openers on day two, claimed three wickets while Shami took two.

Kohli hit a career-best 254 not out as he surpassed Don Bradman’s Test tally of 6,996 runs on Friday to consolidate India’s stronghold after they elected to bat first.

A victory for India, who won the first of the three Tests on Sunday, will see them beat the record of 10 straight home series wins they share with Australia.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Time for Faf to take charge 12.10.2019
WATCH: Protea turmoil as Rabada and De Kock swear at each other! 11.10.2019
Record-breaker Kohli pulverises impotent Protea attack 11.10.2019


 


 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition