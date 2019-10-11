Cricket 11.10.2019 04:23 pm

WATCH: Protea turmoil as Rabada and De Kock swear at each other!

Sport Staff
WATCH: Protea turmoil as Rabada and De Kock swear at each other!

Emotions between KG Rabada and Quinton de Kock boil over. Photo: Screengrabs.

Two of South Africa’s most exciting players were clearly gatvol of each other on another difficult day in the Test series against India.

No incident illustrated the pressure the Proteas are experiencing in the Test series against India than Kagiso Rabada and Quinton de Kock swearing at each other on the field on Friday.

Virat Kohli and co smashed an impotent South African attack on the second day of the second Test in Pune to the tune of 601/5.

But Rabada was nonetheless the Proteas’ star performer, ending with creditable figures of 3/93.

He also bowled with precious little luck, which undoubtedly proved frustrating.

It reached boiling point in the 123rd over of the innings, when Rabada lobbed the ball back to wicketkeeper De Kock, who was inattentive and missed it.

The quick-thinking Kohli decided to steal an unnecessary single.

Rabada was caught on camera clearly telling De Kock to “Watch the f****** ball”.

De Kock responded with a few words on his own, ending his retort with what appears to be “F**** you, mate”.

The two men were ready to resume their war of words after the over had been completed, which required captain Faf du Plessis to actively intervene.

South Africa ended the day on a wobbly 36/3.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Record-breaker Kohli pulverises impotent Protea attack 11.10.2019
Toil and trouble for the Proteas in Pune 10.10.2019
Polly was right, there was a case for pace 10.10.2019


 


 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition