Maharaj strikes early after Ashwin’s seven-wicket haul

Keshav Maharaj struck early for South Africa after India’s Ravichandran Ashwin claimed seven wickets to bowl out the tourists for 431 on day four of the first Test on Saturday.

Ashwin, who bagged his 27th five-wicket haul on Friday, took the remaining two wickets to wrap up the South African innings in the morning session in Visakhapatnam.

Ashwin got overnight batsman Maharaj out for nine and then trapped Kagiso Rabada for 15 as the Proteas conceded a 71-run lead in response to India’s 502 for seven declared.

Batting in their second innings, India were 35 for one at lunch which extended their lead to 106. Rohit Sharma on 25 and Cheteshwar Pujara on two were at the crease.

Maharaj claimed the wicket of first innings double centurion Mayank Agarwal for seven with his left-arm spin, the batsman edging the ball to first slip.

Earlier debutant all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy made a useful lower-order contribution with his unbeaten 33 after South Africa resumed the day on 385 for eight.

Dean Elgar remained the hero of the South African innings with his 160 that revived the tourists’ batting after they had slipped to 63 for four.

Elgar’s century partnerships with skipper Faf du Plessis, who made 55, and Quinton de Kock, who hit 111, were key to the Proteas’ fightback.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.