Gutsy Elgar lands counter-punch as Proteas hang on

Dean Elgar of South Africa playing a shot during day 3 of the 1st Test match between India and South Africa at Dr. Y.S Rajasekhara Reddy ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium on October 04, 2019 in Visakhapatnam, India. (Photo by Isuru Sameera Peris/Gallo Images)

South Africa finally dominate a session in the first Test against India.

Dean Elgar and skipper Faf du Plessis resisted intense Indian pressure Friday to take South Africa to 153-4 at lunch on the third day of the first Test as they chased a mammoth 502.

Left-hander Elgar moved from his overnight 27 to 76 not out while du Plessis was on 48.

Elgar, who hit eight fours and three sixes, and du Plessis had put on 90 runs for the fifth wicket, steadying the innings after South Africa lost crucial wickets after India declared on 502-7 late Thursday.

Fast bowler Ishant Sharma struck early in the morning, taking  overnight batsman Temba Bavuma lbw for 18. South Africa started the day on 39 for three.

But Elgar, who completed his 14th Test fifty, mixed caution and aggression to thwart the Indian attack on a hot and sunny day in Visakhapatnam.

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who took two wickets late Thursday to rattle the South African top-order, bowled 10 overs of off spin without success.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja posed more problems and nearly got Elgar on 74 but wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha spilt the caught behind chance.

Indian opener Mayank Agarwal set the tone for the hosts’ dominance of the game with his 215 and a 317-run opening stand with Rohit Sharma, who hit 176 of India’s giant score.

